A new era of giant Aussie jackpots at The Lottery Office

The Lottery Office's business model allows it to safely offer jackpots that make traditional Australian lottery prizes look modest. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for The Lottery Office.

Aussies who love a punt can now play for lottery jackpots far more significant than what they're used to, with mind-bending jackpots that can reach over $2 billion.

Australian owned and licensed by the Northern Territory Government, The Lottery Office is shaking up the lotto industry.



From as little as $3.70, Australians now have the chance to enter draws such as the USA Power Lotto, European Millions, Italian Super Jackpot and many more.

With over 18 years' experience in the global lottery market, it's obvious why more Aussies are eager to have a go at these gigantic prizes.

Every type of lotto lover is catered for at The Lottery Office, with each lottery offering its own unique advantages. Some boast tax-free jackpots, while others offer optional add-on features such as the Multiplier, which can multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times.



The USA Power Lotto offers sheer brute-force jackpots, one of which, in November 2022, almost breached the $3 billion mark.

According to The Lottery Office CEO Jaclyn Wood, jackpots like this have gotten Australia's blood pumping.



"Our exclusive lotteries are so popular because they give our players access to enormous prizes that would be difficult to legally play for otherwise," she said.



"Our data shows that our larger jackpots in particular are scratching an itch Aussies have clearly had for a while now."

Signing up with The Lottery Office is quick, easy, and free. Play is open to Australian and New Zealand residents over 18 years of age.

Why bother with another lottery provider?

Each time you enter a lottery draw with The Lottery Office they purchase a ticket overseas in a matched lottery using those same lotto numbers. If the overseas ticket wins anything, they will collect the prize and guarantee to pay any winners the exact amount collected abroad.

This unique business model allows The Lottery Office to safely offer jackpots that make traditional Australian lottery prizes look modest.

The Lottery office offers Australians an exciting, secure, and responsible way to play for some of the world's most significant lottery jackpots.

With jackpots regularly in the hundreds of millions, it's easy to imagine that paying off your mortgage, travelling first class, and helping your loved ones are all potentially within reach with just one win.

A dedicated and local Customer Support team is available to assist with any questions or concerns.

Paying it forward

The Lottery Office is committed to giving back to the community. A percentage of every ticket purchased is donated towards supporting various charitable causes and organisations across Australia. Players can feel positive about trying their luck while contributing to the greater good.

Playing for huge jackpots, the Australian way

The Lottery office offers Australians an exciting, secure, and responsible way to play for some of the world's most significant lottery jackpots. Don't miss out on the chance to change your life and potentially make your dreams a reality. Join the growing community of Aussies who are taking a punt on these enormous prizes and remember - you have to be in it to win it!

