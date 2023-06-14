The Canberra Times
Morris Property Group seeks development approval for 175-179 London Circuit, Canberra City

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
June 15 2023 - 9:30am
An artist's impression of the modern office block proposed for London Circuit and Ainslie Place. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of the modern office block proposed for London Circuit and Ainslie Place. Picture supplied

Morris Property Group is seeking approval for a seven-storey office building on London Circuit, more than a year after its initial 13-storey plans were submitted.

