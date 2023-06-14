Morris Property Group is seeking approval for a seven-storey office building on London Circuit, more than a year after its initial 13-storey plans were submitted.
The developer went back to the drawing board earlier this year after the original proposal was knocked back by the planning directorate.
The group is seeking approval for the demotion of existing structures at 175-179 London Circuit, which includes the former National Australia Bank office, and construction of a new building.
It would include 4436 square metres of office space across six levels, ground floor retail tenancies, end-of-trip facilities and three levels of basement car parking.
The $18.8 million project will target an A-grade standard and five-star NABERS energy rating.
This is the second development application Morris Property Group have submitted for the site, located across from Canberra Museum and Gallery.
The first was for a 13-storey building with four basement levels, but it would have required a territory plan variation to permit an RL617 building.
RL617, referring to 617 metres above sea level, is the maximum building height allowed in the City centre under the National Capital Plan and is equal to the base of the flag pole of Parliament House.
Morris Property Group director James Morris said the territory plan variation process could have taken up to two years "without a guarantee of obtaining the additional height".
The application was rejected and the group halved the building's height in the revision process.
Mr Morris said the group believe the original RL617 design was more suitable for the site, but it "did not receive support from local government authorities".
"The revised design not only complies with the Territory Plan but also retains its status as a landmark building, albeit on a smaller scale, by maintaining its modern design and providing greater environmental and social initiatives for the future building occupants and the general community," he said.
The development is proposed over blocks 12 and 13, section 14 City.
Block 12, on the corner of London Circuit and Ainslie Place was formerly occupied by National Australia Bank. The adjoining block was formerly occupied by Kowalski Recruitment offices.
Following community consultation on the updated plans, Morris Property Group made several changes before submitting the application.
These included enhancing the end of trip facilities and their accessibility from the ground floor, increasing the retail space along London Circuit and adding a terrace on the top floor.
More office space was added to the north-western side of the building overlooking Riverside Lane.
"By incorporating these offices, we have greatly enhanced the level of passive surveillance, resulting in a safer experience for all users," Mr Morris said.
Following approval, it is expected construction would take place over 20 months.
The period for public representations on the development application closes on July 3.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
