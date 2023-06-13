An accused killer has been extradited to NSW to face a murder charge, having been arrested in the ACT days after a love triangle allegedly turned deadly.
Prince Papay Fanhbulleh, 24, was remanded in custody when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
His barrister, Richard Thomas, did not oppose an application for his extradition to NSW.
Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna indicated Fanhbulleh would be charged with murder once he had crossed the border in the custody of NSW Police Detective Sergeant Anthony Fokes.
NSW Police launched a manhunt for Fanhbulleh last Friday, when he allegedly murdered Youhanna Angok by stabbing him at a home in St Clair, in Sydney's west.
It is understood detectives believe the two men were involved in a love triangle.
When police first appealed for information on Fanhbulleh's whereabouts, he was believed to be travelling on a dirt bike with his hair in short dreadlocks.
By the time he faced court on Tuesday, his hair had been shaved short.
ACT Policing alleges he had also changed his mode of transportation, having arrested Fanhbulleh after he allegedly crashed a stolen Jeep Cherokee in the early hours of Monday morning.
According to police, Belconnen patrol officers found the car in the wake of a single-vehicle crash on Gungahlin Drive, in Bruce, about 2.40am.
Its engine was still running, and there was no sign of the driver.
"Examination of the vehicle revealed the number plates affixed to the car were fake, and made of polystyrene foam material," ACT Policing said in a statement.
Officers who searched for the driver found and arrested Fanhbulleh in Macquarie about 3.30am.
They later discovered a warrant had been issued for his arrest in NSW in relation to the alleged murder.
After a night behind bars at the city watch house, Fanhbulleh faced court to be formally charged with four offences.
They were dishonestly driving a vehicle without consent, being an unaccompanied learner driver, not displaying L plates, and leaving a vehicle's engine running while more than three metres away from it.
He did not enter pleas and the ACT charges were adjourned until August 21.
Following his extradition, Fanhbulleh is expected to face Queanbeyan Local Court later on Tuesday.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
