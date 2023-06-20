The place is jumping with smaller groups sipping on cocktails at the front and party people throwing down half-litre glasses of Asahi up the back. Although Lazy Su opened in the middle of last decade, when these university types were most likely studying long division, the interior still looks excellent. Japanese/Korean pop culture resonates, with the 3D lightbox signage on the walls which is intersected with paper lanterns, orange neon lighting, and the subtle appearance of the koi fish logo, which weaves its way into the theme of the restaurant. There is a crew of young, predominantly female staff working the floor with sharp attention to detail. They appear to enjoy each other's company and, indeed, that of their guests.