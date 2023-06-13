Erin Molan says a career in politics 'potentially' part of her future

Journalist, mum-of-one and proud former Canberran Erin Molan has hinted politics may be in her future, but at the moment it's "definitely not" on her horizon as she juggles her career with motherhood.
The 38-year-old spoke with Dr Daniel Golshevsky, pediatrician and father-of-three, on his podcast Doctor Gully and the Experts, about the challenges and joys she has faced raising her now five-year-old daughter, Eliza.
Molan, the daughter of the late NSW Liberal senator Jim Molan, was asked by Dr Golshevsky if she had considered following in her father's footsteps and pursuing a career in politics.
Molan said she had "been asked by sitting prime ministers and leaders of parties, and at federal and state levels, to run, and quite robustly at times".
She was flattered and honoured to be asked to stand for a party, because she regarded public service to be a noble calling.
"Look potentially. Potentially," she said, of a career in politics.
"I think at the moment, definitely not.
"I've got a four-year-old, and my greatest fear in life is looking back and thinking that I missed out on time with her or that something else came before her.
"And I'm very blessed that I can make a really good living at the moment doing something that I love, where the hours enable me to still be a present mother to her."
Canberra-born Molan started her career in the national capital as a presenter in community television and then a journalist for WIN-TV before moving Sydney where she worked for Channel Nine and The Footy Show. The family home is still in Royalla.
Molan is now a presenter on Sky News, a columnist for The Daily Telegraph and a breakfast radio host with Today FM. She co-parents her daughter with her former fiance, Sean Ogilvy, a homicide detective, from whom she separated when Eliza was three. They "made a decision a few years ago not to share photos of Eliza's face publicly - for her safety and so she can decide when she's old enough".
On the question of following her father's lead, Molan said in the podcast she was happy to have enacted change outside of the political sphere, including her lobbying against cyberbullying, which helped to result in the Online Safety Act, which makes online service providers more accountable.
She also praised the legacy of her father, who passed away in January at the age of 72 after a career in the defence force and as a senator. She said he taught her resilience and instilled in her a fierce work ethic.
"There was so much unfinished and that he and I would talk about all the time, you know, national security is something that we're both very passionate about and that we talked about daily, basically. And there's things left to be done," she said.
"So I feel in some ways that I would love to do that for him and for this country and for me, as well, that I would love to get into Parliament House, into those halls that are so incredible and be a part of something that makes this country a better, safer, more prosperous place.
"So, yeah, I'm definitely not saying no, but at the moment, no chance. But when Eliza's a little bit older, maybe."
When asked if she would have it any other way than to be so busy, she joked she might.
"Oh, look, if someone was willing to give me 10 million bucks to step back a bit, yeah, I'd accept that every day of the week," she said, on the podcast.
"No, look, I derive immense joy from from all of my professional pursuit, I guess you'd call them that.
"And the beauty of what I do and all the little bits and pieces is that it still enables me, for the most part, to feel like I'm a full-time mum because I work, you know, early in the morning when Eliza sleeps, I work at night when she's in bed. So it's, it's a busy schedule, but it's still enables me to be with her a lot, which is the most important part."
The podcast focuses each episode on "a parent who has faced an enormous challenge in raising their child and come out the other side as the expert".
Molan spoke about the terrifying time she had to call an ambulance to take her daughter to hospital when she was having trouble breathing and was found to have severe croup. She also spoke about navigating the end of her relationship and co-parenting with Eliza's father. And also about keeping it real as a working mum.
"Oh, well, to be honest, I do order Uber Eats probably four to five nights a week. She does have chicken nuggets and Happy Meal probably twice a week," she said
"I could probably give her more vegetables and fruit, but I feel like her dad covers that when she's with him. Look, there are significant things I could probably do better, but I do love her more than life itself."
Molan said she and Sean did put a lot of effort into co-parenting well for Eliza.
"She's an incredibly well-adjusted, happy, healthy, loved child," she said.
"And yeah, wouldn't, wouldn't matter what had occurred, she will always come first to both of us.
"So yeah, incredibly united and hand on heart say that whilst we didn't work out as a couple, he's an incredible father. And for that I'm very grateful because that's all that matters to me."
