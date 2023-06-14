A $23 million residential project has been proposed for Denman North, as development of the newest subdivision moves ahead.
Bronte Group, the project management arm of Canberra construction company Nikias Diamond, has submitted a development application for the complex, to be called Solai.
The group has proposed 31 townhouses and 40 apartments on the site at Holborow Avenue in Denman North.
Spread across six buildings varying in height up to five storeys, the homes are planned to be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom options.
One level of basement parking will include 52 spaces, while each of the 22 townhouses are proposed to have their own two-car garage.
The application states the total cost of works would be about $22.8 million.
Solai will be "a key marker building at the gateway" to Denman North, the latest section of Denman Prospect being delivered by Capital Estate Developments, part of Terry Snow's Capital Airport Group.
Bronte Group director Jack Mason said Solai would neighbour Cravens Creek Corridor, which is planned to include a recreational precinct, public art and walking trail.
"This will be our third project in Denman Prospect with previous developments including Symmetry and Aberconway Rise totaling 138 homes," he said.
Bronte Group originally planned 80 dwellings on the site but reduced the number of homes in response to advice from the National Capital Design Review Panel and to better suit the challenging, L-shaped block.
Early advice from the National Capital Design Review Panel in 2022 noted concerns "the proposed central driveway spine will be a hot, harsh and unsafe pedestrian/vehicular environment".
In response, the developer noted it had revised the plans to provide better common spaces and more options for deep-root planning.
"A reduction to the number of townhouses has opened up the site, providing additional separation along the driveway to increase the amount of planting for shading the hard surface and to improve pedestrian amenity through the central spine of the development," it stated.
Among its planned sustainability features are energy efficient appliances, electric vehicle charging points and
water retention tanks. Rooftop solar panels were also being considered, the application documents stated.
The project was exempt from requiring community consultation as it is a greenfield development.
Public representations on the development application close on June 28.
The development site is located next to The Borough, Capital Estate Developments' large-scale build-to-rent project.
A total 700 rental apartments are proposed, including affordable homes, as well as a solar farm, electric car charging stations and drone landing zones.
Nick McDonald Crowley, director of project delivery at Capital Estate Developments, said the group expected to begin work on The Borough in the next six to eight weeks.
"There's one issue we're dealing with in terms of waste management on the site once that all gets ticked off, and we should have DA [approval]," he said.
In preparation, the team have begun some initial works which involved using explosives to loosen the ground to be able to excavate the basement.
Aside from The Borough, there would be a "relatively small" supply of apartments and townhouses in Denman North, Mr McDonald Crowley said.
"The shops, the community centre and the school that is proposed directly adjacent to that area are really the heart of Denman Prospect itself," he said.
The high-density dwellings are planned within close proximity to the shops and public transport.
"Then as we move away, we move back towards the standard residential and larger lot housing," he said.
Denman North is adjacent to Stromlo Reach, another subdivision of Denman Prospect that is expected to include 800 homes and a school once complete.
Capital Estate Developments launched community consultation for the Stromlo Reach estate development plan in March.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
