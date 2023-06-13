The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Obstetrics and gynaecology training accreditation reviewed at Centenary Hospital for Women and Children

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Centenary Hospital for Women and Children in Garran. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The Centenary Hospital for Women and Children in Garran. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Cultural issues in obstetrics and gynaecology at Canberra's women's and children's hospital are an "ongoing matter of concern" after the unit had its training accreditation reviewed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.