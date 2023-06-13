The Canberra Times
Katy Gallagher states she did 'absolutely nothing' with Higgins information

By Karen Barlow
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 12:30pm
Katy Gallagher addressed allegations against her during a speech in the Senate Chamber in Parliament House. Picture by Gary Ramage
Katy Gallagher addressed allegations against her during a speech in the Senate Chamber in Parliament House. Picture by Gary Ramage

Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher has insisted she did 'absolutely nothing' with the information she was given about the Brittany Higgins rape allegations, days ahead of it being made public on online and TV interviews on February 15, 2021.

