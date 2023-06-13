Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher has insisted she did 'absolutely nothing' with the information she was given about the Brittany Higgins rape allegations, days ahead of it being made public on online and TV interviews on February 15, 2021.
After more than a week of being targeted by the Coalition, the Finance Minister and ACT senator has made a statement to the Senate repeating her weekend claim that she did not mislead the Senate.
She pointed to the Coalition members, "including those at the centre of the rape allegations", who have alleged she has misled the Senate comments made almost two years ago.
"I take my responsibilities to this place as a senator very seriously. And I have always conducted myself with the highest levels of integrity, and I always will," Senator Gallagher told Parliament.
"I did not mislead the Senate at Senate estimates on June the 4th, 2021."
Leaked text messages published by The Australian newspaper purport to show Ms Higgins' partner David Sharaz had been in contact with Senator Gallagher before Ms Higgins appeared on The Project to reveal the rape allegations. It also paints the Finance Minister and ACT senator as "invested" in the allegations.
But in Senate estimates on June 4, 2021, Senator Gallagher responded to claims from then-senator Reynolds that Labor figures knew of the allegations before they aired by saying: "No one had any knowledge. How dare you?"
On Tuesday she stated she "was provided with information in the days before the allegations were first reported".
But she addressed claims she used the information for political purposes.
"I did nothing with that information. Absolutely nothing," Senator Gallagher said.
"I was asked to keep it to myself and I did.
"I did nothing differently on this occasion compared to hundreds of other times that people have reached out to me in my time as a politician and asked me to keep their information private, including women seeking support."
More to come..
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
