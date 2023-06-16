Symposium by University House wine bar (Shop 13, 152 University Avenue, Acton, next to the Kambri Cultural Centre) will now be open for dining after meet the author events. Food and wine details at unihouse.anu.edu.au/eat/symposium/. No bookings necessary.
June 24: The National Library Bookshop Stocktake Sale 2023 will be on from 9am to 5pm with 20 per cent off most stock. See: nla.gov.au/whats-on/events/national-library-bookshop-stocktake-sale-2023.
June 24: At 1pm, join Canberra creators Maura Pierlot and Triandhika Anjani for the launch of their picture book, What Will You Make Today? in the gardens of LESS, outside Kidzplore, Dairy Road. See: bit.ly/WWYMTLaunchEventbrite.
June 24: At The Book Cow at 3pm, to mark Refugee Week, Karen Hendriks and Alisa Knatko (by video) will talk about their picture book, Home. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 25: At The Book Cow at 2pm, Hayley Scrivenor, author of Dirt Town, and Peter Papathanasiou, author of The Stoning, will discuss the rise of Aussie noir. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 28: At The Book Cow at 6pm, author Catherine McCullagh and Living Arts Canberra's Barbie Robinson will discuss the latest trends in writing, reading and publishing, including McCullagh's latest book, Resistance and Revenge. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 28: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Bruce Wolpe will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new book Trump's Australia: How Trumpism changed Australia and the shocking consequences for us of a second term. Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 29: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm will be the launch of Put Some Concrete in Your Breakfast: Tales from Contemporary Nursing: Building Resilience, Empathy and Confidence within a Challenging Profession, by Rasa Kabaila. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au.
July 3: At 7pm, Geoff's Poetry at Smith's features Peter Bakowski (Melbourne) and Hazel Hall (Canberra). $10/$5. bookings via smithsalternative.com.
July 4: At 5.45 for 6pm, Dr Mark Diesendorf and Rod Taylor will discuss their book The Path to a Sustainable Civilisation at Thor's Hammer, 10 Mildura Street, Griffith. See: eventbrite.com.au.
July 6: At 6pm at Big River Distilling Co, Ginsights will have guest author Kaaron Warren reading from her novella, Bitters. Bookings required, tickets $5 available from Ginsights tab at bigriverdistilling.com.au.
July 8: At 6pm, Muse will host the comedy show Jennifer Wong Has No Peripheral Vision. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 18: At Muse at 7.30pm, the Translations Book Club will discuss Chi Zijian's novel, The Last Quarter of the Moon (trans. Bruce Humes). See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 19: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, comedian and armchair historian Mikey Robins will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Robins' new book, Idiots, Follies and Misadventures. The Street Theatre. Registrations at thestreet.org.au.
July 26: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Dwina Preston's Bad Art Mother, a story of art, love and family. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 5: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be a rescheduled Book Chat by Andrew Geoffery Kwabena Moss about his book Nicked Names. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 27: At Muse at 3pm, Walter Marsh will discuss his book Young Rupert, about Rupert Murdoch's early campaign of circulation wars, expansion, and courtroom battles. $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
The Australian Catholic University (ACU) Prize for Poetry, one of Australia's richest poetry prizes, is celebrating its 19th anniversary. Entries are now open for new poetry on the theme of Love, as inspired by Martin Luther King Jr: "I have decided to stick to love ... Hate is too great a burden to bear." Entries close on July 3, 2023. See: acu.edu.au.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am, the Book Cow, at 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, holds a storytime and music session. See: bookcow.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
