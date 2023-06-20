6. Roll the dough from the bottom up into a tight log. Cut the dough into logs of around 80g each. Pinch the ends of each small log, then twist each end in opposite directions (as if you were twisting a towel). Coil the twisted dough into a round spiral disc. Seal the outer end, then gently flatten the dough to ensure it keeps its shape. The thickness should be about 2mm evenly across the whole circle. Allow to rest and repeat steps three to six with the remaining dough.