Recipes from Bao Family: Recipes from the eight culinary regions of China, by Celine Chung

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 21 2023 - 5:30am
Stir-fried vegetarian noodles. Picture by Gregoire Kalt
Stir-fried vegetarian noodles. Picture by Gregoire Kalt

Full of recipes sharing their love of bao as well as other Chinese dishes, the Bao Family cookbook symbolises the bridge between two cultures: the traditions of China and the modernity of Parisian life. Through more than 80 classic yet accessible and playful recipes, Celine Chung and her family push back against the stereotypes surrounding Chinese cooking and pay tribute to its diversity and regionality.

