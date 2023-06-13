The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young calls time on Higgins case 'politicking'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 13 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens Senator Sarah Hanson Young. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Greens Senator Sarah Hanson Young. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young has hit out at the "politicking", "mudslinging" and the "hypocrisy" surrounding the Brittany Higgins allegations, saying it sends the wrong message to women outside and inside Parliament House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.