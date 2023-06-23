A little grey man, almost human, is laying on steel gurney in a cavernous military outpost in remote America, big black lifeless eyes staring back out in to the universe.
If the year was 2023, our intrepid FBI agent staring agog at this extraterrestrial biological entity would whip out a smartphone and snap a pic.
But it's 1993 and mobiles are primarily used for phone calls and the internet is anchored to desktop computers, a liminal space mainly inhabited by nerds and loners.
Enjoying any work of fiction, a viewer must suspend disbelief. We know what we're viewing isn't real, whether it's the eternal optimism of Ted Lasso, or the maniacal familial brinkmanship of Succession's Roy family, all make-believe.
We accept the premise offered to us so we can make sense of what's happening and eventually empathise with the characters on the screen or on the page.
But the mental gymnastics required for viewers to enter the world of The X Files is still seemingly far too strenuous for most.
So why, in 2023, amid the supposed "golden era" of TV, go back to a show which predates even The Sopranos and Sex and the City?
Firstly, it's freely available through SBS On Demand. So that's something when everyone's thinking about which streaming platform's mooching millionaire can go without their largesse. Sure, viewing the series in 2023 has its drawbacks, mainly social, but 30 years on from its premiere, the show's cultural weight cannot be denied.
The mere reference of unidentified flying objects, or unexplained anomalous phenomena as they're now known (don't governments of all stripes have a lot to answer sapping all meaning and colour from language?), will invoke a tired punchline of "the truth is out there".
However, The X Files is as relevant as ever. Not the hottest take, and you might be thinking my tin-foil hat is on a little tight.
Look at the recent real-life news, almost straight out of an X Files script: a former US intelligence official alleged his country's government held objects of "exotic origin".
"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," the former Defense Department official David Grusch said.
"The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."
Vehicles from out of this world are stored in America. Surely your curiosity is piqued.
This news barely registered a blip on the radar in Australia.
Fair enough, I suppose. There's a lot going on.
Maybe the claims of alien vehicles sitting in a government warehouse just don't stack up in many minds?
An Essential poll conducted in Australia in 2017 found 34 per cent of respondents believed aliens have visited Earth. That's a sizeable number of people who believe we're not alone. The key concept term there is belief.
People who work with Grusch, the defence officer who made the UFO claims in America last week, say he's "beyond reproach".
When I tell people I've rejected countless paid streaming platforms to devote my free time to rewatching The X Files, they mock me.
But here's the thing - the thing about The X Files I find most gripping, aside from living in Canberra and knowing there're people I pass on the streets who know the nation's deepest intelligence secrets, like where the alien evidence is hidden, is its enduring narrative.
The show's protagonists, special agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, exist in us all.
There's Dana the pragmatist, searching for logic in wild, unexplainable happenings in her everyday life.
And then there's Fox the believer, who exists in a universe of unlimited possibility, guided by a formative experience in childhood.
They're a dichotomy, but they're two sides of the same coin. Belief and doubt. Science and faith. Convention and dissent.
But it is also about the slippery concept of truth and the power dynamics at play in defining its boundaries.
While I can suspend my disbelief as to how the show's early premise might become a little wobbly with the advent of smartphones, the show does the one thing good creative works should do. It poses a question and keeps the viewer wondering.
What if our dichotomous duo took on some more modern concepts?
Seeing the pair navigate a post-truth era poisoned with fake news and the explosion of conspiracy theories which fomented in the pandemic would be delicious.
As a watching experience in 2023, The X Files is very distinct from more modern shows. The seasons are long. There are the tangential "monster of the week" episodes where the core mission of unravelling the government's web of lies about alien contact is parked so Mulder and Scully can crack other potential supernatural cases. A shapeshifter here, some blood-thirsty artificial intelligence there, a giant flukeworm monster living in the sewer attacking people above ground. You know, humdrum FBI work. Only the police of Mount Thomas could lay claim to a crazier caseload.
These tales are punctuated by episodes in the longer narrative arc of a government alien conspiracy and the mystery of Mulder's sister who vanished in a flash of light decades earlier.
The tension built in one episode from the longer arc is instantly released once it becomes clear we're going to some US backwater to pursue a new white whale.
But the episodes were made in a pre-binge world. It was always supposed to take more time to consume the series and digest the story. A monster of the week could be a cautionary tale about a society rapidly advancing in the name of progress without considering consequence.
So are the aliens real? Brad Tucker, astrophysicist and science communicator and regular ACM columnist, believes intelligent life exists or has existed somewhere, at some point.
But the distance travelled to visit Earth, he says, would take hundreds to thousands of years to traverse.
"Alternatively, they can travel much faster than the speed of light, and our knowledge of the universe would completely change. Or they are not visiting," he writes.
This statement alone strikes at the heart of the issue.
According to what we understand is possible, it would take an enormous effort for aliens to get here and would likely obliterate some conventional wisdom about physics and other sciences.
But, pertinently, it would shift human beings from the centre of our known universe and even if there is more life out there, perhaps we're too dull and/or dangerous to visit anyway and we're too arrogant to consider that, in a universe of endless possibility, we're not its leading actor.
Like so many English idioms which start life in works of fiction only to be bastardised, misused and lose all original meaning, "the truth is out there" is only half the story.
As the script goes, so goes life: "The truth is out there. But so are lies."
Jacob McArthur is opinions editor for The Canberra Times and Australian Community Media. As part of the Canberra Times' production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
