The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Chris Foster-Ramsay | With ongoing interest rate rises, is there a way to avoid falling of a cliff?

By Chris Foster-Ramsay
June 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All year there have been predictions about June being the month that many Australians would fall off the fixed rate home loan cliff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.