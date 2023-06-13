Time to bring back political honesty

There have been two very hopeful developments on the political front in the past week. We hope the atmosphere is changing in other countries - and here in Australia.
Both Donald Trump and Boris Johnson - two leaders not known for their honesty - are finally facing their comeuppance.
The evidence that the former president - and current presidential hopeful - put national security secrets of the United States at risk is strong. The charges against him are serious. He must wonder if he will end his days in jail.
And nobody (apart from himself) doubts that Boris Johnson's career as a respected politician is over.
A committee of MPs (with a Tory majority) found that he knowingly misled parliament. He called the committee a "kangaroo court" but a swathe of his own party has turned on him. He has resigned his seat - and he's not coming back.
The difference between the Trump and Johnson situations may be that in Britain, Conservative politicians have not stood by Johnson while Republicans in the United States still back Trump.
But the sadness is that both thought that they could brazen their way through obvious dishonesty. Shout "fake news" loud enough and the allegation of dishonesty would vanish.
The historian Douglas Brinkley said that presidents have occasionally "lied or misled the country", but none of them was a "serial liar" like Trump.
And Johnson was twice dismissed from journalistic jobs for dishonesty. The evidence against him this time is damning.
We like to think that the downfall - or at least setback in the case of Trump - marks a turning point in attitudes. After all, political habits in the US and Britain often have their parallels in Australia.
It would be comforting to think that the tide is turning and that we may see a reassertion of good, old-fashioned, honest decency in political life.
Sadly, our Parliament finds itself deeply engrossed in an unedifying slanging match of who knew what, and when, in relation to a sexual assault allegation, with much of the attention focused on ACT Senator Katy Gallagher.
The central charge is that she misled Parliament about her knowledge of the Brittany Higgins case. She answered a question from the then-Liberal cabinet minister Linda Reynolds by saying: "No one had any knowledge. How dare you?"
But she did have knowledge, as she implied by saying that she did "absolutely nothing" with the information.
Instead of coming clean, Senator Gallagher doubled down, turning on the media.
"I did not mislead the Senate at Senate estimates on June the 4th, 2021," she said.
It is very easy to imagine some past golden age in politics. In December 1988, Bob Hawke's Minister for Sports, Tourism and Recreation John Brown resigned after misleading Parliament.
But there was no blissful age of utterly honest politicians. Politics has always been a matter of subterfuge and, on occasion, deceit. It is a matter of compromise and dealing sometimes in underhand ways to achieve a desirable result, often in the national interest.
But it would still be welcome to see a retreat from the current cynical attitude that mistakes can never be admitted.
Many of Boris Johnson's Tory colleagues in Westminster have greeted his departure as a clearing of the air.
It would be nice if the same aroma of a new start and new ways pervaded Parliament here, too.
