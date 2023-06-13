The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 14, 1971

June 14 2023 - 5:30am
A world first was reported on this day in 1971 on the front page of The Canberra Times, with a Canberra woman giving birth to the first nonuplets in recorded history.

