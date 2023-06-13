Times Past: June 14, 1971

A world first was reported on this day in 1971 on the front page of The Canberra Times, with a Canberra woman giving birth to the first nonuplets in recorded history.
Geraldine Brodrick, 28, of Hughes gave birth to nine babies - five boys and four girls - at the Royal Hospital for Women in Paddington.
Sadly two of the children, both boys, were stillborn and three of the babies were experiencing breathing difficulties following the birth.
A team of specialist pediatricians maintained a round-the-clock watch on the babies, who all weighed between 1 and 2lbs when they were born.
Mrs Brodrick's condition was described as satisfactory during a press conference but no further information was given.
After spending several hours with his wife, Leonard Brodrick, 32, said: "She looks like a million dollars."
"She looks as well as she has ever looked. It is surprising ... you can almost see the improvement every minute. She is feeling much better all the time."
Mr Brodrick, a Canberra wholesale butcher, said he had told his wife, who had not seen the babies, that they looked like their two other daughters, Jacqueline, 4, and Belinda, 5, who were born by caesarian section.
The hospital's switchboard reportedly became jammed with messages of congratulations, including a telegram from then-prime minister William McMahon.
Sadly none of the children survived more than a few days following the birth. The last surviving baby, a boy named Richard, died six days after birth.
