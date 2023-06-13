The Canberra Times
Muhammad Ali, 29, faces ACT Supreme Court trial, accused of indecent acts on children at daycare

By Hannah Neale
Updated June 13 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:30pm
Muhammad Ali, 29, leaves court on Tuesday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A childcare worker is accused of committing indecent acts on three children at a daycare facility, with one of his alleged victims telling police the man was "a teacher who sometimes pinches people on the doodle".

