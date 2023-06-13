Bungendore's pool will re-open for another summer swim season later this year under a compromise deal struck late last week but construction of the new high school appears certain to proceed at its controversial town-centre location.
NSW Labor member for Monaro Steve Whan said there was little he could do to change the location of the high school site within the time frame promised to the community for the project to be completed.
Bungendore's only pool had been earmarked for demolition after its closure in March this year to make way for the new high school. The pool has a 19-week swim season from November to March each year.
A new pool has been slated for Bungendore within the town's new sports hub but given the parlous state of the Queanbeyan-Palerang Council finances, there was no commitment to a construction time frame.
"I can't guarantee there won't be a gap [in time] between the two, unfortunately because the funding for the new pool is still uncertain," Mr Whan said.
The Queanbeyan-Palerang Council confirmed that Bungendore's pool, which opened in 1991, was one of hundreds across regional Australia which was identified as in need of extensive refurbishment or replacement in an extensive survey released by the Royal Life Saving Society.
Community consultation, which ends in early July, is being conducted by the council on its Aquatics Strategic Plan. The Queanbeyan pool was described in the plan as "at capacity", a new eight-lane, 25-metre public pool for Googong won't be ready until 2027, while the older Captains Flat and Braidwood pools also are coming under population pressure.
Bungendore's pool received an operating subsidy of $119,357 last year and had 8800 patrons.
The estimated cost of its replacement was around $16 million for a basic pool only. Goulburn Mulwaree Council recently updated its aquatic centre, which has an indoor and outdoor pool and a range of other facilities at a cost of $30 million, with $10 million provided by the NSW government.
The Bungendore community centre was also planned to be demolished under the new high school plan however this facility has received a temporary three-month reprieve.
The centre-town location for the proposed new high school, which had been fast-tracked by the former NSW Liberal-National coalition government and the project's chief proponent John Barilaro, has deeply divided the country town because it takes out large swathes of public and recreational land.
Temporary fencing still rings the proposed high school location in Bungendore as the council seeks financial compensation from the NSW government over the compulsory land acquisition for the high school.
The council valued two separate parcels of land, one which is a series of prime, freehold properties on Majara St owned by the council and the other recreational Crown land managed by the council, at $14.6 million.
However, the NSW Valuer-General claimed the land was worth $10.8 million.
Mediation on this dispute will begin in late June. Meanwhile, years 7 and 8 students are being taught in temporary classrooms sited within the outdoor play areas of the Bungendore Primary School.
