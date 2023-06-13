The Canberra Times
NSW member for Monaro Steve Whan has negotiated to keep the Bungendore pool open for one more year

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 14 2023
The proposed Bungendore High School is operating out of temporary classrooms in the playgrounds of the primary school. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Bungendore's pool will re-open for another summer swim season later this year under a compromise deal struck late last week but construction of the new high school appears certain to proceed at its controversial town-centre location.

