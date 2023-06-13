The Canberra Times
Scott Morrison denies deliberately misleading parliament over handling of Higgins case

By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated June 13 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:55pm
Scott Morrison has rejected claims from a former staffer that he deliberately misled Parliament in 2021 over her handling of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations, but said he "cannot fully discount" the conflicting recollections.

Federal politics and public sector reporter

