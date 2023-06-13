The Canberra Times
ACT Policing seeking public assistance in locating Michael Guilfoyle

Updated June 13 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:39pm
He was last seen in Kambah on Thursday, June 8. Picture supplied
ACT Policing is asking the public for assistance in locating missing 50-year-old man Michael Guilfoyle.

