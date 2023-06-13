The jobless rate could shoot up to 5 per cent as growth falters under pressure from high interest rates, pitching thousands out of work, one of the major banks has warned.
In a sobering assessment of the economic outlook, National Australia Bank Group chief economist Alan Oster predicts the Reserve Bank of Australia will implement two more rate hikes to head off the risk of wage and price expectations spiraling, taking the official cash rate to 4.6 per cent.
Mr Oster warned the rate increases would push growth down to just 0.5 per cent this year and 0.9 per cent in 2024, causing the unemployment rate from its current 3.7 per cent to 5 per cent by late next year.
The NAB economist said the RBA's attempt to guide the economy along a "narrow path" to lower inflation without causing unemployment to surge was "sunk" and the anticipated 1.3 percentage point increase in the jobless rate would meet his "old fashioned definition of a recession".
His comments came as a Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment index increased marginally by 0.2 per cent but remained anchored at a near-recession low of 79.2 per cent.
Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said that for the last year, the index has "held around levels we have not seen on a sustained basis since the deep recession of the late 1980s [and] early 1990s".
Mr Oster said business conditions were clearly softening under pressure from recent rate rises, with NAB's monthly survey of industry identifying a "solid decline" in key measures of trading, employment and profitability.
But the NAB economist said a big 6 point fall in the survey's measure of forward orders to minus 5 points was particularly concerning.
"To get a negative reading is pretty unusual. You only see it when the economy is going south," he said, adding that forward order readings for retail and wholesale businesses were very weak, reaching close to minus 30 points.
Despite the weakness, Mr Oster said there was no sign of an appreciable decline in prices and wages.
Given that the Reserve Bank is focused on the inflation risk, Mr Oster said it would take interest rates higher, inflicting a sharper downturn than it had previously been aiming for.
More promisingly, the NAB economist forecast inflation would drop to the top of the RBA's 2 to 3 per cent target band by the end of next year, six months earlier than expected by the central bank, opening up the possibility that monetary policy will begin to ease during 2024.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
