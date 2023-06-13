The Canberra Times
The Reserve Bank's hope to tame inflation while limiting job losses is 'sunk', says NAB

Updated June 14 2023 - 6:49am, first published 5:30am
The jobless rate could shoot up to 5 per cent as growth falters under pressure from high interest rates, pitching thousands out of work, one of the major banks has warned.

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

