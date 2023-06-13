The ACT Brumbies admit the late-season slide that cost them a home semi-final still stings as they head to New Zealand looking to do what no Australian team has done in Super Rugby's 27-year history.
The Brumbies will look to become the first Australian team since Super Rugby began in 1996 to win a finals match across the Tasman when they meet the Waikato Chiefs in a semi-final in Hamilton on Saturday.
Consecutive losses to the Western Force and Chiefs during the final three rounds of the regular season saw the Brumbies fall out of the top two, which would have gifted them home ground advantage for a semi-final.
The loss to the Force came when Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham rested eight Test-capped stars in accordance with Rugby Australia's controversial resting policy in a World Cup year.
But re-signed flyer Ollie Sapsford is refusing to dwell on what might have been, adamant the Brumbies can reel off two upsets in as many weeks in New Zealand.
"It does [sting], but whether we finished second or not, we probably still would have had to go over there for one game," Sapsford said.
"You've got to beat all the best teams to win this thing, and that's what we're planning on doing. Obviously we'd love to be playing here in front of our own fans and at home, but that's just part of the competition."
The Brumbies' must-win clash in New Zealand comes as Kiwi pair Sapsford and Tamati Tua re-sign with the club for the 2024 season.
Sapsford could retain his place on the wing if Corey Toole fails to recover from a foot injury while the Brumbies are bracing for another week without captain Allan Alaalatoa in the front-row.
A calf injury has derailed Alaalatoa's Super Rugby campaign but some among the Brumbies' camp have held out hope he will be cleared to return for a crucial semi-final.
The Brumbies' set piece is poised to play a critical role against a Chiefs outfit which was pushed to the brink by the Queensland Reds in last week's quarter-final.
The Chiefs like to turn to the booming boot of Damian McKenzie but often look to keep the ball in play - a trend that may well continue when they face a Brumbies side boasting the best lineout success rate of teams left in the final four.
"Our set piece is pretty big every week really, it's the main source of possession in most games. We'll be looking to nail that and hopefully get that humming," Sapsford said.
"When we started in pre-season, this is what we'd been working towards. We've built something really special, we've got a really talented group of boys here, and I think we've just got a lot of belief in ourselves. We're going over there with the belief in ourselves that we can get the job done."
Brumbies fans will be outnumbered in Hamilton - but Sapsford and Tua are bringing two small brigades to help even the odds in the stands.
Sapsford has family and friends travelling from Christchurch, while Tua will have plenty of support having made the move to Canberra via a stint with the Auckland Blues, who meet the Canterbury Crusaders in the other semi-final in Christchurch on Friday night.
Tua jokes there might be a few choice words from the spattering of Brumbies fans in the crowd as he loads up his luggage with ACT gear to dish out to family and friends to wear on game day.
"There'll be a few down there, a few swear words and yelling from the crowd. [The jerseys are] already in the bag, I just need to get the tickets now," Tua said.
"I am stoked [to re-sign with the Brumbies]. It was a pretty easy decision when it happened, glad to be back here next year. I've really enjoyed it. It's different from what I'm used to, a bit colder, but I'm enjoying the rugby, enjoying the boys.
"It was definitely different. I've only ever played for my local teams, so moving over the ditch was a change but I've enjoyed it. I'm getting a bit of game time, so that's always good. Hopefully we get another two more games.
"[The Chiefs are] number one for a reason, but we look forward to it, we get a second crack at them after falling short the first time.
"It's what we prep for all year, to be in a position like this. It's finally here. The boys will be up for it."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
