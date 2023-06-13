The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies vowing to make Super Rugby history in Chiefs semi-final in New Zealand

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 13 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie Sapsford has re-signed with the Brumbies ahead of this week's semi-final. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Ollie Sapsford has re-signed with the Brumbies ahead of this week's semi-final. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT Brumbies admit the late-season slide that cost them a home semi-final still stings as they head to New Zealand looking to do what no Australian team has done in Super Rugby's 27-year history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.