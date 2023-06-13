Finally, most of the measures in the AI Act will not be enforced for three years, so companies are unlikely to feel real effects until 2027. Its regulation may not be quite as ineffective and localised as the much misunderstood General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). GDPR came into force in May 2018, yet only five years later is the Irish regulator threatening large fines. The Irish data protection commissioner has been the regulator of choice for the giant US companies that trade trillions of bits of personal data globally for advertisers.

