A P-plater on a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle who rode into the bicycle lane at 150kmh and around a stationary vehicle to catch a green light has lost his licence.
The 18-year-old rider was on the Monaro Highway and lost 12 points from his licence and was fined $2148 on Sunday over the June long weekend.
He was issued with two traffic infringements, one for going 45kmh or more over the limit and another for riding in the bike lane.
Under road safety legislation passed by the ACT Assembly last week, he was placed under an immediate licence suspension.
ACT police described some driver behaviour over the double demerits long weekend as disappointing.
Around 2.30pm on Sunday, a 21-year-old man was caught driving a Holden R8 utility at 112kmh in the 50kmh zone on Tralee Street, Hume - more than 60kmh over the posted speed limit. He received 12 demerit points, as well as a fine of $1841.
Earlier that day, police also identified two high-range offences on the Kings Highway.
About 11am, a 28-year-old woman driving a Toyota Hilux was detected travelling 129kmh in the 80kmh zone. She also received 12 demerit points, lost her licence, and was fined $1841.
A short time later, a 58-year-old man was caught driving a Chevrolet Corvette at 139kmh in the 100kmh zone. He was fined $700 and received eight demerit points for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30kmh.
In total, police issued 162 traffic infringement notices for offences across the double-demerit period, and conducted more than 1360 random breath tests, with four drivers found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. They have been summonsed to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.
A further 46 roadside drug tests were conducted, with one driver returning a positive swab.
