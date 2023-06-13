The Canberra Times
ACT police nabbed an 18-year-old motorcyclist on P-plates at 150kmh on the Monaro Highway

By Peter Brewer
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 3:15pm
A P-plater on a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle who rode into the bicycle lane at 150kmh and around a stationary vehicle to catch a green light has lost his licence.

