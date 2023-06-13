Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney says misinformation has become the "weapon of choice" for the opponents of the Voice to Parliament, with the "no" campaign "importing American style-Trump politics to Australia".
Speaking at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia conference on Tuesday, Ms Burney accused the "no" campaign of aiming "to polarise people".
Debate on the constitutional alteration bill also kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, with the legislation expected to pass this sitting fortnight and trigger a referendum on the Voice.
In the Senate, shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash spoke against the proposal, claiming the bill would "establish a single national institution for some, but not others, based on race".
Labor senator and First Nations woman Jana Stewart, who spoke in the Senate in support of the bill, said "for our mob, racism and hate have already been on the rise and on full display" during the Voice debate.
In her speech, Ms Burney denounced the "no" campaign and Fair Australia, which she said regularly posted "things on social media that are clearly false or taken out of context". She cited an incident where the campaign incorrectly identified a man as the grandson of late land rights activist Vincent Lingiari and told him to recite a line that stated he would be voting against the Voice.
"The Australian people are better than Trump politics from the 'no' campaign," Ms Burney said.
It comes as polling conduced by Resolve for Nine newspapers shows a consecutive decline in support for the Voice, with a fresh survey showing less than 50 per cent back the proposal for first time.
At the same time, a Guardian Essential poll shows support for the proposal at a steady 60 percent.
Voice campaigners have been undeterred by the polling, with Liberals for Yes leader Kate Carnell stating "it's early days".
But she conceded the "yes" campaign had "a really big job to do"
"Our challenge is to make sure we answer questions, people actually understand what the referendum says, and what it actually does, and probably importantly, what it doesn't do," she said.
This week, Liberals for Yes announced they will be teaming up with constitutional conservative advocacy group Uphold and Recognise and sharing resources, strategies and staff to boost their campaign efforts.
Ms Carnell said they will focus on Liberal party members, voters and those who "see themselves from the conservative side of politics, who will respond to a different set of messages than possibly others".
Speaking with on the new polling with Sky News, Yes 23 director Dean Parkin said referendums weren't "easy to win" and campaigners expected "the numbers were going to tighten over time".
"We've also seen that the conversation has been really caught up in the Canberra bubble with politicians and lawyers having their say," he said.
But with the bill expected to pass Parliament this sitting fortnight, Mr Parkin said the conversation will move "out of the Canberra bubble and into backyards across the country where this campaign belongs".
"That's where this referendum will be won and that's where it belongs ... with the people of Australia," he said.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
