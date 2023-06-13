As happens when Parliament House is open, group after group of chattering young school students are led around, including through the top, glassed section of the Senate chamber's public gallery.
They sit for a few minutes while the patient guide explains the goings on and their teachers try to stop them from fidgeting.
They were in luck on Tuesday, if they were paying attention, as the Senate was sitting.
One group notably happened to be all girls, numbering about 20. Pure statistics indicate a possible brutal future. That one in five women, after the age of 15 years, have experienced sexual violence in their lives. Perhaps that could be four of the group looking down. Further, one in three women have experienced physical violence. Maybe that's to be six of the group.
On Tuesday, these girls witnessed the opposition try to twist the screws on the new villain in the politically cooked Brittany Higgins matter, Katy Gallagher. Sniffing out for blood, and wildly punching, as it tries to zero in on the main question of whether she did, or did not, mislead Parliament.
So one Coalition senator after the other: "When did she know?", "Did you receive a copy of The Project interview transcript prior to it going to air?", "At any point prior to February 2021 did you advise or encourage any person to make serious allegations to the police?", "Did you provide any questions to Mr Sharaz or Ms Higgins?" and "Can you please tell us what 'absolutely nothing' actually means?" (we will come back to this).
It was the only line of Coalition questioning in the Senate and it took up a fair chunk of the House Question Time as well.
It is all over those private Brittany Higgins-David Sharaz text messages which are questionably disgorged in the media. Senator Gallagher tried to diffuse things earlier, before Question Time, insisting she did not mislead Parliament over knowledge of the case, even though Mr Sharaz is bragging in the February 2021 text that the senator is "really invested now ha ha".
"I did nothing with that information. Absolutely nothing," Senator Gallagher said in no "ha ha" mood. "I was asked to keep it to myself and I did."
This is the line of defence. That the phone contents leak in this politically charged case is "the most egregious abuse of privacy" that the minister has seen. She was just trying to help a young woman. It is confidential. So no answer.
She came to it time and again.
"I don't intend to disclose further interactions between any people that contacted me and asked me to keep their confidence. I would not ask the same of you senator," the Finance minister said, poking the other side.
"You absolute hypocrite!" Liberal senator Hollie Hughes roared, but no hit was landed.
"Where's the Gaetjens report?," Labor frontbencher Tim Ayres fired back to the Coalition over the then-head of PM&C's report into what went on internally with the Scott Morrison office not so long ago. Dead in the water apparently, but surely somewhere.
"I was asked to keep it to myself and I did. I won't stand here and go through private conversations I had with a person at the centre of a very, very difficult time in her life, a person who has had her privacy breached in the most egregious way over the last two years," Senator Gallagher said.
She has sought to add context to the now contentious statement she made to Senate estimates back in June 2021: "No one had any knowledge. How dare you?"
The ACT senator stressed that the context was accepted two years ago by Senator Reynolds, that the exchange was about "whether I was involved in that matter becoming public. And I was not".
The Higgins matter has moved back from the courts to Parliament. It is a bad look all over as this case is dragged around again.
You have to wonder what those girls up in the gallery were thinking. Or will be thinking later if the unthinkable happens.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
