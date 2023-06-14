National Capital Art Prize entries closing

The National Capital Art Prize is calling on artists to submit their entries before Friday, June 30.
The Australia-wide competition has more than $45,000 in prize money up for grabs across three categories: Open Prize, First Nations Prize for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and the Sustainability Prize.
Founder Robert Stephens said to enter artists just needed to take a photograph of their work and upload it to:
"Only finalists are required to send their artworks to Canberra for the last round of judging, which will take place in August," Mr Stephens said.
Finalist works will be displayed and sold online and at a pubic exhibition in Canberra in spring during Floriade.
Last year the competition received more than 800 entries, with every state and territory represented.
The Open and First Nations prize categories must be a painting, of any subject, that can be framed and hung on the wall.
The Sustainability category is open to any medium, including sculpture and photography.
