The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Rockets growing into reclaiming national indoor cricket title

LW
By Liam Wyllie
June 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Rockets Vinesh Bennett and Luke Ryan are looking to go one better at this year's nationals. Picture supplied
ACT Rockets Vinesh Bennett and Luke Ryan are looking to go one better at this year's nationals. Picture supplied

They've grown up together in the indoor cricket nets and the ACT Rockets hope that will help them go one better at this year's national championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Liam Wyllie

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.