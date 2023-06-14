They've grown up together in the indoor cricket nets and the ACT Rockets hope that will help them go one better at this year's national championships.
The Rockets missed out on their fifth national title last year, going down to Queensland in the grand final.
They'll look to go one better at the 2023 Indoor Cricket National Championships in Ipswich, starting Saturday.
Rockets bowler and Australian representative Luke Ryan says "our strength is that our group is so solid and tight".
"We have a really solid core group of players who've played together since junior days with ACT," he said.
Rockets vice-captain and Australian representative Vinesh Bennett said the ACT was "one of the hardest working states in Australia", emphasising the importance of making a strong start to the tournament.
"We're not really focused on the end result at the moment, it's just more about making sure we start well in Brisbane and see what the back end of the week looks like," he said.
"Hopefully we put ourselves in a position where we're in charge of the decisions of what we do, instead of relying on the other states to win and lose.
"All the preparation is done so we're excited to see what we're capable of doing this year."
The Rockets held their season launch on Saturday, which recognised the achievements of their players in 2022, including the World Cup winners with the Australian team.
Bennett was awarded the Darren Richards Medal for the ACT Super League player of the season and the Bill Floros Medal for the ACT Rockets player of the season.
"All those accolades are bonuses when you come to the end of your career, and you look back upon it. It's an honour to win both those awards," Bennett said.
"A lot of where the team is now can be attributed to those two players. Especially Billy Floros, who's been there since the inception of the Rockets."
Ryan was the player of the World Cup final and was also selected in the "World 8" for the tournament.
"It was my first opportunity to play in Australia for a World Cup. To play in front of family and friends was really special," Ryan said.
"It was very special to win those awards, but it certainly was a team effort."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.