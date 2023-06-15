Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest from Brumbies headquarters before they head across the Tasman, Nick Kyrgios' open admission and a star athlete with that dog in him.
Mention the prospect of Nic White's ACT Brumbies career finishing this weekend and the veteran scrumhalf won't want to hear it - because he is vowing to earn a place in the Super Rugby decider.
White and Allan Alaalatoa played in the Brumbies' Super Rugby AU final victory over the Queensland Reds in 2020 and fell agonisingly short of consecutive domestic titles a year later.
But this, they say, is "the real" deal - and a Super Rugby title snatched from their New Zealand-based rivals has so far eluded them.
The Brumbies are looking to become the first Australian team to win a Super Rugby finals match in New Zealand from 15 attempts when they meet the Chiefs in a semi-final in Hamilton on Saturday.
Win, and White's career as a Brumby extends into one more week before he joins the Western Force next year. Lose, and that's all she wrote for one of the club's favourite sons.
This column has already brought you the greatest Raiders to hang up the boots without a premiership, and now it's time to look at the Brumbies legends who missed the ultimate accolade.
If you were to pick the best Brumbies XV to miss out on Super Rugby glory, Stirling Mortlock is your outside centre, goal kicker and captain - because he would be a two-time champion if not for injuries ruling him out of deciders in 2001 and 2004.
Glance at the 2004 celebration photos and Mortlock is in a suit, surrounded by his victorious teammates.
Then there are those who fell short on that final day. Ben Alexander, Stephen Moore, Christian Leali'ifano and Scott Fardy all played alongside White in their five-point 2013 final loss to the Chiefs.
Rory Arnold left these shores without a Super Rugby title, so too did Henry Speight. Scott Sio can at least lay claim to a domestic title before he moved on.
As will White, but he is desperate to add something else before a convoy including Laurie Fisher, Pete Samu, Tom Ross, Jesse Mogg, Dan Palmer and Chris Feauai-Sautia pulls out of Brumbies headquarters.
"We've got a few guys moving on, a couple of coaches and five players moving on," Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham told The Locker Room.
"It's obviously a special group of players we've got together here at the moment, so it would be nice for everyone to move onto next week."
So often the mention of Nick Kyrgios' name can be met with an eye roll.
What's he done this time? Broken a racquet? Yelled at an umpire or traded barbs with a crowd member? No, none of the above. This time it's a message worth reading.
Kyrgios says he "hated the kind of person I was" and considered suicide before being admitted to a psychiatric ward after being knocked out of Wimbledon by Rafael Nadal in 2019, when the Australian star wore a white sleeve to cover up the evidence of self-harm on his right arm.
"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide," Kyrgios says in an episode of Netflix documentary Break Point to be released later this month.
"I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, 'OK, I can't keep doing this. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems'."
Kyrgios' arm is now covered with a tattoo dedicated to Kobe Bryant.
"I was drinking, abusing drugs, lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away," Kyrgios said.
"You could tell I was hurting. My whole arm was covered in scars - that's why I actually got my arm sleeve. To cover it all. That pressure, having that all-eyes-on-you expectation, I couldn't deal with it. I hated the kind of person I was."
Most boxers need stitches courtesy of something like a straight right connecting just above their eyebrow. Tim Tszyu isn't like most prizefighters.
The WBO's interim super welterweight champion needed 26 stitches in his right arm courtesy of a dog bite, but Tszyu is adamant he's fit to face Carlos Ocampo on the Gold Coast on Sunday.
"It scared everyone else more than it scared me," Tszyu said.
"I was always quite confident. Every camp, you're presented with different challenges. This wasn't ideal but a day after, I was sweet. At the time it was a little bit nerve-racking but we move on. Now it's the fight, forget about the dog bite."
The younger generation, say it with me now: Tszyu has got that dog in him.
Things will look a little different for Cam Hill when he gets behind the wheel in Darwin for round five of the Supercars championship this week.
Hill's Matt Stone Racing car will be decked out in Indigenous livery as he looks to back up his best round of the season, with a stellar weekend in Tasmania resulting in three top-10 qualifying results, his first top-10 finish, and two 11th-placed finishes.
"Well unfortunately, Canberra probably isn't the best preparation for Darwin, it's quite cold," Hill said.
"I love the Darwin event, I've raced there a few times and it's always a really good atmosphere. The whole town gets behind it and it will be really cool to see when the covers come off on the new livery.
"We're starting to see trends with the cars so we'll have an idea of what the racing will be like at Darwin. It's still a little bit of trial and error, and when we get up there, we'll soon find out."
And so it begins. The excitement for the women's World Cup - the biggest female sporting event in Australian history - is ramping up at an incredible pace with trophy tours, teams arriving and tickets being snapped up.
But in Canberra, it's hard to get a grasp on the tournament momentum. FIFA has announced its plans for a nationwide trophy tour, starting in Sydney and ending in Perth. It's stopping almost everywhere important along the way - Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. But the capital? Nowhere to be seen on the schedule.
We shouldn't be surprised after the ACT government snubbed Australia's bid to host the World Cup. It doesn't make it any easier to swallow though as the rest of the country gets swept up in Cup fever.
There will be some Canberra flavour at games, at least. There's about a dozen volunteers who are gearing up to put their uniforms on and help the bumper crowds get around.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
