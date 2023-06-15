The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies
Locker Room

Locker Room: The best ACT Brumbies to miss out on Super Rugby titles

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
June 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic White is determined to bow out as a Super Rugby champion in his final year as a Brumby. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Nic White is determined to bow out as a Super Rugby champion in his final year as a Brumby. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest from Brumbies headquarters before they head across the Tasman, Nick Kyrgios' open admission and a star athlete with that dog in him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.