Far from 'grey cardigans', we in the APS thrived on challenge

By Letters to the Editor
June 15 2023 - 5:30am
Australian Public Service commissioner Dr Gordon de Brouwer. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
As a former public servant who has been aghast over the last couple of decades at the diminishing and even destruction of the Australian Public Service, I wish Dr de Brouwer the very best as he guides a new chapter with energetic reforms. ("New chapter for Public Service Commission", June 13).

