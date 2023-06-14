Far from 'grey cardigans', we in the APS thrived on challenge

The AWM is a fine example of the early 20th century Art Deco style. It works well commemorating the conflicts the Australian nation fought in the 20th and 21st centuries. It would not be sympathetic telling colonial stories, especially not from an Indigenous Australian's point of view. The structure of the AWM building is centred around Commonwealth Australian conflicts: the Pool of Remembrance, the Rolls of Honour, the Hall of Memory. It is impossible to see how frontier fighting and sacrifices could find a fair place in that mix. It could never be anything more than cabinets in a gallery. The story deserves so much more.