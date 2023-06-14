Far from 'grey cardigans', we in the APS thrived on challenge

As a former public servant who has been aghast over the last couple of decades at the diminishing and even destruction of the Australian Public Service, I wish Dr de Brouwer the very best as he guides a new chapter with energetic reforms. ("New chapter for Public Service Commission", June 13).
As a former public servant I also want to say that the APS I worked in at various times in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and then 2000s was never "grey cardigan", as he experienced. Far from it.
Knowing nothing about the APS in the 1960s when I joined the Dept. of Immigration in Sydney, I found a lively workplace able to include us "young challengers" wearing brightly coloured mini skirts.
- Marguerite Castello, Griffith
By 1965, a few of us 20-year-old women challenged that only men could work the odd hours and working conditions of meeting the ships and planes bringing thousands of new migrants to Australia; we women could do it and did do it.
By 1968, newly married to a fellow worker, he and I were the first couple in the APS to be posted overseas, to work processing refugees and aspiring settlers to come to Australia.
By 1978, as a graduate from the ANU, I was working in the Public Service Board, where we developed major change policies.
The 1980s and the Hawke government saw further major forms of social policy change being introduced across many spheres of Australian society. We public servants thrived on the initiatives.
From the latter part of the 1990s, the rot began to set in, undermined further in the 2000s by the practice of outsourcing and diminishing of the APS.
Again, my best wishes to the bright new shapers and movers guided by Dr de Brouwer.
I have read Rod Taylor's article ("The true tragedy of neoliberalism", June 12) with interest. During the 1980s and 1990s, there was a very popular catch-fresh - "small government".
Successive governments sold well-built public assets like power, banking, and transport. That process brought cash to government coffers but lost control of vital infrastructures.
Successive governments, in the name of "small government", outsourced many vital operations which cost us more financially. Moreover, we lost the expertise within our administration that we developed. As a result, we are suffering.
In response to L. Barney (Letters, June 13) questioning the links to gas and childhood asthma, several more recent studies than the decade-old one quoted back this claim up.
These include a meta-study by the World Health Organisation on the risks of nitrogen oxide pollution to asthma sufferers and research by the National Asthma Council of Australia.
Various medical reports from respected sources, such as the Australian Journal of Medical Practice, also cite the health risks of gas pollutants in the home. Apart from the immediate health risks to our children, gas is also a known pollutant on a global level.
Its extraction and use are helping to fuel the effects of climate change, according to a recent report by the International Energy Agency. Not only do our children need to breathe easy, but they also need a liveable planet. Two good reasons to make the switch to clean energy in our schools.
Re: Steve Evans' article on a Frontiers War gallery at the Australian War Memorial ("More appropriate places", June 12).
The AWM is a fine example of the early 20th century Art Deco style. It works well commemorating the conflicts the Australian nation fought in the 20th and 21st centuries. It would not be sympathetic telling colonial stories, especially not from an Indigenous Australian's point of view. The structure of the AWM building is centred around Commonwealth Australian conflicts: the Pool of Remembrance, the Rolls of Honour, the Hall of Memory. It is impossible to see how frontier fighting and sacrifices could find a fair place in that mix. It could never be anything more than cabinets in a gallery. The story deserves so much more.
Frontier resistance fighting is an important part of our history, but it is not the only factor in the decimation of Indigenous people. The role of disease, forced evictions, poor diet and removal of infants from their communities must also be considered. The deaths that occurred at Waterloo Creek and Myall Creek could hardly be called acts of frontier resistance, they were massacres.
The best solution is to have an institution dedicated to telling the entire story of the Indigenous race. An institution that captures the story from the beginning up to the present. Indigenous people must have the central role in designing the space and telling the story.
Isn't it rich? So, the President of the RSL and a member of the AWM council asserts that only those who fought in Australian uniforms are entitled to be memorialised in its hallowed walls. I wonder what is his opinion on the current Ben Roberts-Smith display?
The RSL periodically displays selective discrimination in its attitudes to veterans, both black and white. This year, we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. As a veteran of that conflict, I was discouraged to join the RSL because conservative elements expressed a condescending view that "it wasn't a real war".
We've got enough racial divisiveness in this country with Dutton's proclamations about the Voice. It's time it stopped.
Dr Alan Shroot (Letters, June 10) is the most recent writer to question the Barr government's understanding of what is being lost by completely crushing a public hospital with an altruism and ethic that human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception.
One must only visit Woden today to read the mind of this government. Thousands of apartments have recently been built or are under development. The vision expressed in the Master Plan does not mention children, only economic activity, people and leisure. There is no school within safe walking distance and only one public park on an extremity.
A recent editorial in The Economist declared "in much of the world the patter of tiny feet is being drowned out by the clatter of walking sticks". Economies, including Australia, will become less productive since old folk tend not to be creative.
A few days ago, the Barr government triumphed Australia's first all-electric hospital building at Canberra Hospital. One wonders will zero emissions be so important as demand grows at the new public hospital at Calvary. Or will it be something already apparent to many - having sufficient medical staff to provide services to the coming aged population?
Our city is increasingly congested, housing affordability has declined, public transport is insufficient, many redevelopments are of poor quality, land and housing (including social housing) is undersupplied and facilities, in Molonglo and employment in Gungahlin, are inadequate.
To effectively address these issues there needs to be an improved understanding of their causes. The government has been relying on directions in documents such as the 2018 Planning Strategy which restrict transport, housing and lifestyle options to develop a more sustainable city. The 70 per cent infill policy is an area needing review as it is uncertain whether it is producing the desired outcome.
Its evaluation would be assisted by the analysis of scenarios of population (say 50, 70 and 100 per cent infill) and employment distribution. The analysis would examine infrastructure and travel costs; whether limited detached housing releases in the ACT is increasing or reducing housing affordability, is leading to car dependent development in the surrounding region and resulting in the loss of revenue from land sales, rates and Commonwealth grants; and whether environmental benefits from reduced greenfield development are offset by the environmental damage of redevelopments.
The analysis would provide a sound framework for future development. Mr Barr, why is it not being done?
In very effusive praise of King George III (Letters, June 11), your correspondent reminds us of the instructions the King signed ordering Captain Arthur Phillip to treat the "natives" fairly. While it was the British law of the time, Phillip soon found it "inconvenient" to comply. What is interesting is there's no similar record of the King ever admonishing Phillip for not obeying instructions.
Nor did succeeding monarchs when colonial governments and settlers willingly embarked on the slaughter of Indigenous people across the country.
If we need a timely reminder, it is just 185 years since the infamous Myall Creek massacre of Aboriginal men and women, along with their children and babies. So much for the "stabilising" influence of the monarchy.
It has obviously escaped champions of the Voice that having a coterie of people who have special benefits in an organisation are no better than George Orwell's pigs - more equal than others.
If she is truly looking for affairs worthy of Senate inquiries, Senator Cash should look first to the wreckage of the Morrison government. That would keep her very busy, shut down her desperate press plays and keep her out of our hair for a mercifully long time. If she added Senator Ruston to her team that would be even better.
If Trump was convicted and elected President, could he pardon himself?
Too much can be made of the fact that no Australian rugby team has won a finals match in New Zealand. When we were strong enough to do so, we had earned the right to host the match instead.
I agree completely, Gordon Fyfe ("Fed up with tech", June 13). Tech "upgrades" and other developments that leave zero consumer choice and consign current items to the rubbish heap help drive our throw-away society. There's a place for leaving well enough alone.
Katy Gallagher on what she knew about Higgins sounds a bit like Bill Clinton: "I smoked but I didn't inhale."
I don't understand your problem R J Wenholz (Letters, June 13). A people can hunt, gather, manage animal, bird and fish populations and encourage favoured vegetation. Look out your window, it happened here. No one is saying the Murray-Darling ever resembled the Nile or Tigris-Euphrates valleys. Is the Murray-Darling better cared for today than in 1788?
Like most ex-military members, I find sloppy media reporting of military activities exceedingly irritating. A regular example is journalists describing all armoured vehicles with guns as tanks. Now we are being told that the Americans and South Koreans are conducting military "drills". What they are actually conducting are military "exercises". Drill is what you do on the parade ground.
Isn't it high time safety belts were made compulsory in all Australian buses?
Spot on Mal Gibson (Letters, June 13). It's up to the "yes" mob to convince us that the need for the Voice actually exists. So far, Albanese hasn't convinced us for its need.
Glenda Griffiths (Letters, June 13) rightly uses a WWII analogy to describe the start of the annual kangaroo massacre. But it's not D-Day; it's the Final Solution.
