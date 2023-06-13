Senator Linda Reynolds has threatened legal action against Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek over comments she made during a Monday television interview discussing the handling of Brittany Higgins' alleged rape.
Senator Reynolds claims Ms Plibersek defamed her during a segment on Sunrise by suggesting she had "covered up" Ms Higgins' alleged rape, according to the defamation concerns notice obtained by The Australian.
Ms Plibersek went on the show to defend fellow Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher, who has faced accusations that she misled Parliament over her knowledge of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations before they were made public in 2021.
During the segment, the environment minister said no one in Parliament had more "integrity" than Senator Gallagher, before stressing that "we're once again missing the point here".
"We know that some people knew about the Brittany Higgins allegations," Ms Plibersek said.
"Senator Linda Reynolds knew years before because she was the boss of both of the people involved.
"The central point here is that a young woman made an allegation that she had been sexually assaulted in her workplace and that it had been inappropriately investigated, even covered up by her employers."
Ms Higgins, a former Liberal staffer, was working for Senator Reynolds at the time of her alleged rape.
According to The Australian, Senator Reynolds claims that through these comments, Ms Plibersek has suggested she "acted to conceal or hide the commission of a criminal offence" and "acted inappropriately during the investigation of Brittany Higgins' allegations".
"You have portrayed an inaccurate and harmful depiction of my client that has prompted damaging speculation amongst the public as to my client's conduct," the defamation concerns notice reportedly reads.
The Canberra Times has contacted Senator Reynolds office but had not seen the defamation concerns notice at the time of print publication.
When asked for her response to the legal threat, Ms Plibersek said she had "received this interesting letter today" and that "all legal options are on the table".
Ms Higgins has previously criticised her former boss, the defence industry minister at the time, for how she handled her rape allegation.
She accused Senator Reynolds of employing a "scare tactic" by summoning her to a meeting in the room where she had allegedly been raped in Parliament House.
