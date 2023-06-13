The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Greg Combet appointed head of new net zero agency on energy transition

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 14 2023 - 10:06am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Labor climate change minister Greg Combet has been appointed to head the new Net Zero Agency, which is expected to soon become the Commonwealth authority charged with coordinating Australia's energy transition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.