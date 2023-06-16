What if the struggling and probably-doomed-to-fail "yes" case for the referendum on the Voice were blessed with an irresistibly charismatic torchbearer-warrior?
What if the "yes" camp had a champion with messianic appeal, someone whose every persuasive utterance on the Voice stopped the nation, holding each and every one of us spellbound and vowing to vote just as the magically charismatic Great Man/Great Woman commands?
This "yes"-saving fantasy is on your columnist's mind not only because this week's latest poll news shows the chances of a "yes" success continuing to wither but also because the word and concept "charisma" is in every second sentence one is reading and hearing every day about Donald Trump.
Commentators point to the mysterious-mystical way in which Trump's impossible-to-define "charisma" (sometimes described as his "raw charisma") results in the disgusting werewolf's every prosecution and indictment, only deepening (polls show it) his enchantment of his tens of millions of deluded but charisma-intoxicated devotees.
Then, too, for your well-read columnist, curator of this column of ideas, there is the sudden appearance online of an excellent new piece about charisma.
In his piece titled The Secret History And Strange Future Of Charisma, Joe Zadeh looks at what charisma might be (even some very fine minds are unsure), at what it may not be, at what it does and doesn't do for the figures who may appear to radiate it, and for those figures' besotted devotees.
Zadeh says the notion makes an early appearance more than 2000 years ago "in the New Testament writings of Paul to describe figures like Jesus and Moses who'd been imbued with God's power or grace".
"Paul had borrowed it from the ancient Greek word 'charis' which more generally denoted someone blessed with the gift of grace."
But the towering social theorist Max Weber (1864-1920) elaborated on this with his theory of charisma. Weber saw, Zadeh tells us, that "at times of crisis, confusion and complexity ... our faith in traditional and rational institutions collapses and we look for salvation and redemption in the irrational allure of certain individuals".
"These individuals break from the ordinary ... Followers of charismatic figures come to view them as 'extraordinary', 'superhuman' or even 'supernatural' and thrust them to positions of power on a passionate wave of emotion."
Weber saw that whether we think of ourselves as explicitly religious or not, humans have a fundamental need for mysticism and often find it in their love of charismatic figures.
We "crave" this charisma, Zadeh argues, finding that "this is perhaps most evident in our political realm, where a longing for charisma prevails, and a lack of it is frequently commented on".
So, for example, Ron DeSantis - Trump's leading rival for the Republican nomination - is frequently characterised as a hopelessly colourless, charisma-less creature, always trounced by Trump's magical and dangerous and unfathomable raw charisma.
READ MORE IAN WARDEN:
I am not usually in favour of the use of magic and irrational allure to beguile the Australian people but when and if the Voice referendum is tragically lost, I wonder if we will look back and wish the "yes" case had had some "superhuman" champions.
In following the ongoing Voice debate closely, apprehensively, this passionately pro-"yes" columnist finds most of what the leading "yes" proponents say admirably reasonable, logical and sensible.
Listening to Julia Gillard dispassionately recommending a "yes" for all sorts of jolly good reasons, one was struck by how sensible she sounded. One listened attentively to her educated, informed advice, in the way in which one might listen to one's GP diffidently advising us that it might be good for us to eat more Brussels sprouts, spinach and kale. Most of the "yes" leaders come across like that.
But little the Ms Gillards of the "yes" campaign say or in the way that they soberly say it is amygdala-tinglingly thrilling and messianic-sounding.
While reason, logic and common sense count for a lot for an overthinking logical positivist intellectualist like me (a sceptic, alas I have never fallen under anyone's charismatic spell which is a shame because it looks like a kind of ecstasy, an extreme version of falling fanatically in love), one senses that the referendum will be decided by the suggestible Australian people's emotions.
The scaremongers and doubtmongers begin to get their wicked way with the Australian people, and so the Voice will probably be lost. A deeply, rawly charismatic champion of the "yes" vote might have countered and scattered the scaremongers by being an irresistibly appealing and persuasive boldnessmonger, an alluring FairGomonger.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.