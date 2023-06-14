The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Health Care Consumers Association lead new consumer reference group to help with future health infrastructure including Calvary Public Hospital

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for health Rachel Stephen-Smith pictured at a prototype shed outside the Canberra Hospital, Picture by Sara Garrity
Minister for health Rachel Stephen-Smith pictured at a prototype shed outside the Canberra Hospital, Picture by Sara Garrity

The ACT government will establish a new consumer reference group to aid in all future health infrastructure projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.