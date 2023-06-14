An accused killer will remain behind bars after a Canberra car crash helped police end a manhunt that began with the alleged murder of a love rival.
Prince Papay Fahnbulleh, 24, was extradited from the ACT to NSW on Tuesday and charged with murdering Yohana Arkangelo Angok, also 24, in a western Sydney stabbing.
He did not appear when his case was mentioned briefly in Queanbeyan Local Court on Wednesday.
Defence lawyer Monica Bortolotti told the court there would not be an application for bail, which magistrate Roger Clisdell formally refused.
It was revealed on Tuesday, in documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court as part of Fahnbulleh's extradition hearing, that NSW Police believe a love triangle motivated the alleged murder.
Detectives believe Fahnbulleh attended his former partner's home in St Clair last Friday afternoon to collect some clothing.
He is said to have spotted the woman in bed with Mr Angok, a man he had known through mutual friends for several years, upon his arrival.
Police allege he became "enraged" at this sight and armed himself with a large kitchen knife.
Fahnbulleh is accused of using the blade to stab Mr Angok several times in the chest as the latter tried in vain to protect himself with a pillow.
He eventually jumped off a balcony and fled, still holding the knife and covered in Mr Angok's blood, witnesses have told police.
After a manhunt that spanned more than two days, Fahnbulleh was arrested in the ACT suburb of Macquarie about 3.30am on Monday.
ACT Policing alleges he had crashed a stolen Jeep Cherokee, which had fake number plates made of polystyrene foam, in Bruce an hour earlier.
Belconnen patrol officers found the car, with its engine still running, after the single-vehicle crash.
Fahnbulleh now faces four traffic-related charges, to which he is yet to enter pleas, in the ACT.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
