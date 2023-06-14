The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Queanbeyan Local Court refuses Prince Fahnbulleh bail over alleged murder of Yohana Angok

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:34am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prince Fahnbulleh, left, is accused of fatally stabbing Yohana Angok, right. Pictures supplied
Prince Fahnbulleh, left, is accused of fatally stabbing Yohana Angok, right. Pictures supplied

An accused killer will remain behind bars after a Canberra car crash helped police end a manhunt that began with the alleged murder of a love rival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.