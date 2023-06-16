The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Gun control and child safety advocate Walter Mikac on keeping your loved ones close

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
June 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Mikac speaking at the National Museum in Canberra on Thursday. Picture supplied
Walter Mikac speaking at the National Museum in Canberra on Thursday. Picture supplied

Every time I sweep my driveway, I think of Walter Mikac.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.