Every time I sweep my driveway, I think of Walter Mikac.
Something he said in the wake of the murder of his family in the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 has always stuck with me.
That he wanted people "not to get sidetracked with work and things we think are important, like sweeping the driveway, but instead, to cherish the time they had with their children and family".
I'm sure Mr Mikac didn't mean never clean or never go to work.
But it was just one of the those earworms that stayed with me forever and which does always run through my head as I sweep up another mound of fallen leaves from the driveway.
When Mr Mikac visited the National Museum last week, I asked him if he remembered saying those words.
"Yeah, I do, I do," he said.
"It's easy to get caught up in our day-to-day lives. Sometimes it's like, 'Is it really that important?'
"When the simple things are gone, like bathing your kids, sitting in bed holding them, reading a book, that interaction. When that's gone, that's what you miss most."
Mr Mikac is an impressive person.
Most Australians would remember him as the grief-stricken father, the young pharmacist who lived not far from Port Arthur who was playing golf as his wife Nanette and children Alannah, 6, and Madeline, 3, were having a picnic at the historic site. Nanette and the girls tragically and terribly became three of the 35 victims of Martin Bryant who went on a murderous spree at Port Arthur on April 28, 1996.
Mr Mikac found the courage to become an advocate for gun control and the event at the National Museum last week was the handover of the letters he and then prime minister John Howard had exchanged 27 years ago, which helped to spark a national agreement banning the sale and use of automatic and semi-automatic firearms.
Now aged 61, Mr Mikac later remarried and had another daughter, Isabella, who is 21. He now has a new partner, Bridgette Pinnock, who attended the Canberra event with him.
Mr Mikac is a direct speaker, someone who knows he doesn't have the time to muck around, that things need to get done. That first letter to John Howard was written nine days after the massacre; the Alannah and Madeline Foundation advocating for child safety was set up a year later.
Alannah and Madeline should now be in their 30s. Mr Mikac is more than aware of that.
"It's a reflection of all those things you missed out on, on that whole journey," he said.
"From high school to getting their licence to getting married to potentially having children, all those things. I just try to live my life in honour of them, to make sure that they're remembered. Their names are going to be remembered in perpetuity, probably beyond my lifetime. And I feel that's the ultimate accolade for them."
There is a definite energy to Mr Mikac, still a spark and appreciation for life. Of, yes, always being associated with the tragedy, but not letting it be a weight upon him, as he lives the rest of his years, honouring his daughters, working in their name, but also enjoying life.
Last weekend's terrible bus crash in the Hunter Valley was another reminder of how suddenly promising lives can be extinguished, another moment of trying to get your head around a tragedy so monumental - that what you were reading couldn't be true.
So, yes, rake up those leaves this weekend, but cherish those around you as well and don't wait for the next tragedy to put life in perspective.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
