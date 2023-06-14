The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Borrowers falling into arrears as rising interest rates bite: Council of Financial Regulators

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
June 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of mortgage holders and other borrowers falling into arrears on their loans is increasing with some households under "significant pressure", according to the peak body of financial regulators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.