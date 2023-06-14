The number of mortgage holders and other borrowers falling into arrears on their loans is increasing with some households under "significant pressure", according to the peak body of financial regulators.
Though the proportion of borrowers experiencing difficulty servicing their loans remains low, the Council of Financial Regulators - which includes the Reserve Bank of Australia - warned higher interest rates were causing hardship for some, particularly those on lower incomes, with little savings or in significant debt.
The warning came as the regulators reported loan refinancing remained at "very high levels" as people with expiring fixed-rate mortgages sought to limit the jump in repayments in new funding arrangements.
Scheduled mortgage payments have climbed steeply since the RBA began hiking interest rates last year.
They have increased by about 2 percentage points in the past year and, even before the June rate hike, were projected to reach a record 9.6 per cent of household disposable income by the end of the year and climb even higher to 9.9 per cent by late 2024.
Acknowledging this, the Council said that "as economic conditions have become more challenging, the share of housing and business loans in arrears has increased a little, albeit from very low levels".
Ratings agency S&P reported 30-day mortgage arrears rates increased from 0.76 per cent to 0.95 per cent in the March quarter and competitor Fitch has cautioned arrears are likely to rise further this year because of the high levels of debt many households are carrying and the prevalence of variable rate loans.
In particular, Fitch warned that "mortgages written between 2019 and 2021, when banks tested serviceability using a buffer of 2.5 per cent above the borrower's interest rate, are more susceptible to deterioration in performance, as the cash rate is now above this buffer".
Westpac has reported that 30-day arrears on its home loans increased in the March quarter to reach 1.39 per cent, up from 1.21 per cent in the September quarter, while Commonwealth Bank said 90-day arrears on its mortgages had edged higher to 0.44 per cent while for personal loans the rate reaching almost 1.1 per cent in the March quarter.
The lending data comes against the background of deep consumer gloom about the economy and personal finances, particularly among those with a home loan.
The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence index fell 3.1 points to 72.7 points last week, which is its lowest point in three years.
"Confidence has been at extremely weak levels for around 15 weeks," ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell said, adding that sentiment around the economy had taken a battering since the latest interest rate hike.
Ms Timbrell said confidence fell among renters and home owners but had reached a record low among those paying off their home.
While the proportion of loans in arrears remains low, mortgage refinancing - particularly to a new lender - has soared.
The banking regulator, the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority, said its rules do not prevent banks from lending to such borrowers, but added it "expects that banks will set prudent limits for their exceptions to lending policy and monitor such lending closely".
Affordable access to finance is expected to become an increasing issue given current high interest rates and evidence that house prices have stabilised and are growing again after falling last year.
But the council backed APRA's decision to hold the serviceability buffer in assessing loan applications at 3 per cent above the current lending rate.
"Council members supported APRA's assessment that the serviceability buffer ... remains at the appropriate level given the current environment, including the high degree of uncertainty and risks to the economic outlook," the council said.
