Star Wars trivia night on Friday- make sure to try a Yoda Soda

An all-ages Stars Wars trivia night is being held by Reload Bar and Games on Friday from 7pm.
There will be prizes for the best-dressed, best team name and best Star Wars tattoo.
Don't forget to try a Yoda Soda and participate in light versus dark side challenges.
Entry is $5. Reload Bar and Games is at 38 Northbourne Avenue in the Sydney Building in the city. The event is for 18-plus from 10pm.
Tickets can be booked here.
