Independent MP Sophie Scamps has declared that sport has been hijacked by the gambling industry and has decried the prominent gambling ad on the current jersey of the ACT Brumbies, the former team of her husband.
Dr Scamps was speaking in Parliament on the private members bill to ban all gambling ads on TV by fellow independent MP Zoe Daniel. The Albanese government insists it wants to act on gambling, but it is waiting on the findings of a report on gambling ads.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has committed a future coalition government to banning sports betting ads during sports broadcasts and an hour each side of a game.
Dr Scamps, the member for Mackellar, said she supported the bill to protect children.
"My husband [Adam Magro] was a Brumby back in the 1990s," she said. "Back then .. it seemed more of a wholesome game. There were families. There were children. They were sponsored by Canberra Milk."
"Last night, I walked past a life-sized cut-out of a Brumby who smack bang in the middle of his chest, had gambling advertising and I can't tell you how disappointed I was.
"Sport has been hijacked by the gambling industry."
The ACT Brumbies have a TAB ad in the chest area of the jersey.
Dr Scamps said gambling advertising is all-pervasive and there's no escaping it on TV, online and on radio, even for children.
"This is a toxic environment we are allowing our children to grow up in," she said. "Worse than that is the online targeting. The individual targeting of our children with gambling advertise[ments]."
"The information is mined. It is harvested, they are labelled, and they are individually targeted.
"Young boys in particular are targeted with gambling advertising. What this means for them in the future, I can only wonder. They are preyed upon. It is now a public health crisis."
After Dr Scamps spoke, the government and opposition voted together to stop Ms Daniel's bill from being further debated. The Greens sided with the independents, supporting the bill.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
