Only nine men have become undisputed champions in boxing's four-belt era, but you'd have to guess few have prepared for the feat quite like Tim Tszyu.
"I've been fighting pitbulls, man, literally," the WBO interim super welterweight champion grinned.
Hence the 26 stitches in his right forearm, the result of an attack by an American Staffordshire Terrier at a barbecue just weeks out from Tszyu's first defence of his interim crown.
Tszyu [22-0] will defend his title against Mexican rival Carlos Ocampo [35-2] at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday.
A win puts Tszyu on course for a guaranteed shot at undisputed champion Jermell Charlo, in a bout mandated to take place before September 30.
MORE SPORT
Charlo is one of just nine to have held all four major belts in a division since 2004, but he has twice delayed a showdown with the unbeaten Australian for the WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF super welterweight titles after breaking two bones in his left hand late last year.
Tszyu is refusing to give up on the bout after Charlo launched a foul-mouthed tirade against the Australian star on social media.
"He does get on the piss a lot and start yapping his mouth on Instagram live, I think that's his problem," Tszyu said.
"I still want the name Charlo as my number one priority, that's the name I want on my resume. Even if Charlo was to vacate, it's not about the belts anymore.
"It's about the resume, the names, and it's about the highlights you put on the resume, the experiences and journey along the way. Charlo is my aim.
"As you're playing video games, there's the big boss, and you've got to get rid of all these little bosses on your way to the big boss. Ocampo is the next, but Charlo is the big boss that I've got my eyes on."
For now, those eyes are turning towards Ocampo.
The only blemishes in Ocampo's 37-fight career are losses to WBC interim champion Sebastian Fundora last October and current unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr in 2016.
Tszyu remains unbeaten after 22 fights - and "22 times everyone has said the exact same thing, that they're going to beat me, but words are cheap, actions speak louder than words".
His father, the legendary Kostya, went 5-0 against Mexican opponents harbouring an unrelenting style. So how does the second generation star prepare for his first Mexican opponent?
"Boxing is quite universal, you go from country to country and you do the same things - sparring, bagwork, pad work, road running. It's the same old stuff every time, same old shit as they say. You've just got to keep doing it, simple," Tszyu said.
"Every fight I go into now is definitely a statement-type fight, not just for everyone but more for myself, to keep proving to myself I'm the best in the division. I'll keep trying to prove it to the other boys as well, and let them all know I'm coming."
Care for a prediction?
"Round five," Tszyu said.
"It's going to be a tough fight, I know that. I know he's tough. It could go the distance because I know he is a never back down type of fighter and he is going to be hard to get rid of.
"But look, I believe in myself and I believe in what I go through. I think the opportunity will come, but I'm ready for a tough fight, that's all it is."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.