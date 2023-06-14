The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'I've been fighting pitbulls': How Tim Tszyu hunts boxing's undisputed title with Jermell Charlo and Carlos Ocampo in sight

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Tszyu is chasing boxing history on the Gold Coast this weekend. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Tim Tszyu is chasing boxing history on the Gold Coast this weekend. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Only nine men have become undisputed champions in boxing's four-belt era, but you'd have to guess few have prepared for the feat quite like Tim Tszyu.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.