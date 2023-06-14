The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Emma Shortis | Joe Biden carries a heavy responsibility and risk in Donald Trump's indictment

By Emma Shortis
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In September last year, US President Joe Biden spoke to Americans from the "sacred ground" of Independence Hall in Philadelphia - the birthplace of the Constitution of the United States.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.