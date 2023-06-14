They say you shouldn't play with your food, but what happens when your food looks like the world's favourite toy?
Brick Burger, a new restaurant concept that dishes up Lego-inspired burgers, is heading to Canberra for a pop-up experience.
From September 30 to October 1, Canberrans can treat themselves to a mouth-watering burger in the shape of a Lego piece at the Edinburgh Avenue pop-up.
Whether you're in the mood for a juicy beef patty, a crispy chicken fillet, or a hearty veggie option each burger is a work of art and packed with flavour.
But Brick Burger is more than just a place to enjoy a delicious meal.
The brick-themed restaurant is designed to immerse you in a playful and exciting world of bricks, with colourful brick walls, LEGO-themed furniture, and even a brick-building station where you can let your imagination run wild and create your own brick designs.
For more competitive diners, there will be weekly brick-building competitions where you can show off your building skills and win some awesome prizes.
Tickets are $47 each and include one burger and one soft drink/beer/wine. Bookings at explorehidden.com.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
