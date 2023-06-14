The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Budget 23-24 to include Acton Waterfront development

Steve Evans
Sara Garrity
By Steve Evans, and Sara Garrity
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 12:30pm
Andrew Barr announcing the funding. Picture by Karleen Minney
Andrew Barr announcing the funding. Picture by Karleen Minney

Maintenance, sports and recreation facilities and an improved city centre are a priority in the upcoming budget, the ACT government has announced.

