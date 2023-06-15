Elisabeth says: "The problem the opposition has is that the country is reaping the whirlwind of the neoliberal theocracy that has held conservative politics in its thrall for 50 years. How can they criticise what they created? They have no place to go and nothing to offer. So it's culture wars and conspiracy theories instead of offering genuine alternatives. Winning is now defined as defeating the enemy on the stage of Parliament. Actors playing to each other. The rest of us are irrelevant. So much needs to be done to repair the damage done to society. So little is being achieved."