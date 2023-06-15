Cross-code star Grace Kemp is fitting right in as a rugby league player, and the Canberra Raiders are hoping the Wallaroo gets to a point where she doesn't want to juggle the codes anymore.
The 22-year-old from Harden would be better known to Canberrans as the ACT Brumbies' towering lock in the Super W competition for the last four seasons.
But this year she made the leap over to rugby league, signing with the inaugural Canberra Raiders NRLW squad. And by all reports, the 187cm player has made a brilliant transition thus far.
Jillaroo and NSW Sky Blues forward Simaima Taufa has been impressed by what she's seen from Kemp ahead of her league debut next month, particularly her leadership in pre-season.
"She's a sponge," Taufa told The Canberra Times.
"She takes on a lot of information and wants to get it right. The great thing about Grace is she's confident in her ability, and she's a leader."
Kemp isn't abandoning union altogether; at least not yet.
Her recruitment to the Raiders was with the support of Rugby Australia and the Brumbies, and she will still be able to play in the Super W which doesn't clash with the NRLW season.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick wants to make it tougher for Kemp to go back to union, though.
"It'd be nice for rugby league to keep her," Borthwick said.
"There still is an option for her to transition back to union which is good for her.
"We hope she adapts really well to what we're doing here and that decision becomes harder for her. Right now, though, it's about getting her ready to making the final 17."
With world-class facilities, ever-rising salaries, improving work conditions, and greater media exposure than ever before, the attraction of the NRLW is obvious.
Kemp is one of a handful of rugby and sevens players in the Raiders squad, and Borthwick is confident he can get the most out of her skillset in her rookie season.
"Not every rugby union player is going to transition well into league, especially in the position that Grace is in, but some of the stuff I've seen her doing in rugby union I think will translate really well," Borthwick said.
"It's about slowing down the ruck more. It's a roll-away mentality in union, whereas we want to take a bit of time.
"She's learning every session, so she'll be raring to go by round one."
Taufa was set to join Sky Blues camp Thursday ahead of game two in Townsville next week, but leaves knowing the Raiders' squad are off to a flying start in their preparation for the season-opener on July 23 in Cronulla against the Sharks.
"What we've been able to display in the first two weeks in pre-season is second to none," Taufa said.
"We've been really excited about what we've been able to build in a small period of time with our coaching staff. It is incredible to be a part of.
"We've had a small glimpse of the desire, the pride, the willingness to work for one another - it's all there - and it's pretty scary to see that it's only going to get better as the weeks go on."
Melanie Dinjaski
