The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Canberra Raiders want Grace Kemp to stay in rugby league over rugby union

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A star in rugby union, the Raiders are hoping Grace Kemp will find similar success in rugby league. Pictures Getty Images, Raiders Media
A star in rugby union, the Raiders are hoping Grace Kemp will find similar success in rugby league. Pictures Getty Images, Raiders Media

Cross-code star Grace Kemp is fitting right in as a rugby league player, and the Canberra Raiders are hoping the Wallaroo gets to a point where she doesn't want to juggle the codes anymore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.