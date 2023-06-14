The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Housing Australia Future Fund: Don't let the Greens block a good idea

By The Canberra Times
June 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government's Housing Australia Future Fund is a welcome innovation and must be supported. Picture by Megan Dingwall
The government's Housing Australia Future Fund is a welcome innovation and must be supported. Picture by Megan Dingwall

Housing policy is one of those subjects which generates little political excitement but which is immensely important. It is important not only to those who need new homes but to the rest of the population. If the supply of houses increases, homes should become more affordable for all of us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.