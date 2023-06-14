Canberra Women in Business vice-president and Synergy Group partner Mandy Hill is urging more women to join this year's Vinnies CEO Sleepout, with so far only 44 of the 131 local participants female.
The CEO Sleepout is being held on June 22 outside at the National Museum to raise money for Vinnies' homelessness services.
Ms Hill said being a strong female leader and an advocate for women empowerment herself, she was hoping to see more female leaders participating in this year's sleepout.
"Apart from raising vital funds, it is also a great way to meet like-minded leaders who are passionate about this cause and who want to make a meaningful difference," she said.
Ms Hill, 50, said she would be participating in her third Vinnies sleepout this year, all with a Synergy team.
She said it was hard to understand why only a third of the participants from Canberra and its surrounds were women and thought it might have something to do with them perhaps underappreciating what they do.
"We've got a lot of women running small businesses - do they see themselves as CEOs or leaders?" she said.
Ms Hill said the sleepout was "cold and uncomfortable but it was only one night".
"The homeless in Canberra, whether it's throughout the year or not, whether they're sleeping rough or couch-surfing or sleeping in a car, they don't have a choice to go to a warm and comfortable home," she said.
Ms Hill said it was good to know the funds raised went to Vinnies' homelessness services including crisis accommodation, food, healthcare, counselling, education, employment and support to find a permanent home.
"We all lead very busy lives and part of showing leadership is to give back and it's not easy, but there are ways to do it and this is one way we can give back," Ms Hill said.
Among the female leaders who had signed up for the sleepout this year was Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Lucy McCallum, who was third on the individual leaderboard, so far raising more than $24,000.
Blackshaw Manuka real estate agent Christine Shaw was at fourth, with more than $21,000 raised.
Other female CEOs and leaders who had signed up include St John Paul II College principal Catherine Rey, Blumers Personal Injury Lawyers director Noor Blumer and ACT Emergency Services Commissioner Georgeina Whelan.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
