ACT Policing is asking the community for help identifying three teenagers who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl on Friday, June 9.
At around 6pm, the girl reportedly parked an electric scooter outside of Westfield Woden entrance on Corinna Street.
A boy then allegedly approached the girl and took the scooter, before a woman known to her took it back.
After, one of two other teenage girls allegedly assaulted the 12-year-old, and threatened to assault the woman, before they and the teenage boy fled the scene on foot.
The girl who allegedly committed the assault is described as Caucasian with a solid build, dark red hair, and was wearing black hoodie and leggings at the time, with pink runners.
The other two teenagers are both described as Caucasian, the boy with a thin build, light brown hair, and was wearing a light grey hoodie, black jacket and pants, and tan work boots.
The other girl reportedly had a solid build and dark hair, and wore a black jumper and pants, and white runners at the time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or via their website. The reference number is 7453305.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
