Bookings are now open for Australia's first Handmade Hotel Room.
A suite in the Deco Hotel on Northbourne Avenue is now stocked and furnished with products from Canberra's beloved Handmade Markets, ready for the first guests to start arriving at the end of the month.
In the first glimpse of the room on Wednesday, there are ceramics from Red Fox Pottery, Eggpicnic prints on the walls, Murrumbateman Chocolate Company treats on the bench, Bursaria Workshop cushions on the bed, Upswitch lights to read by, Farm Goat soaps in the bathroom and The Canberra Distillery gins in the mini-bar.
And that's just the start, with many more products showcasing the best of Australian design while keeping guests comfortable. An in-room QR code also lets guests order any product that might have caught their eye.
The Handmade Room can be booked from June 30 to July 28. A competition would also be held to win a stay in the room to coincide with the next Handmade Market on July 29 and 30.
Handmade Market founder and director Julie Nichols said the ACT government supported the idea with a grant to encourage winter tourism.
"We really wanted to do something different that would showcase stallholders' products in the wild, I suppose," she said.
"The Deco Hotel was our first choice of place to be able to display the amazing things that stallholders can offer."
For bookings, go to decohotel.com.au
