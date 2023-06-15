The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Australia's first Handmade Hotel Room now open for bookings

By Megan Doherty
Updated June 15 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bookings are now open for Australia's first Handmade Hotel Room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.