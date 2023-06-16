The changing face of mineral make-up

In the past few decades, the global beauty industry has seen a significant shift towards clean and natural ingredients, as consumers opt for safer, eco-friendlier alternatives.
Mineral make-up has been a soaring beauty trend, but hasn't had the best reputation, instead associated with being cakey, heavy, powdery and difficult to work.
Things have changed on this front however, as Stacey Hollands, qualified aesthetician and founder of Lust Minerals, explains.
"Traditional foundation is a product (liquid, cream or powdered) used to even out the skin tone, conceal imperfections and create a smooth complexion.
"Foundations are formulated with a combination of ingredients, including pigments, binders, emollients, preservatives, and other additives that work together to provide coverage, blendability, and longevity.
"By definition, mineral make-up is made up of minerals which are substances found in the earth, such as titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, mica, and iron oxides. These minerals are finely ground and processed into a powdered form. Because mineral make-up doesn't contain synthetic ingredients, they're considered a natural form of make-up and 'clean' alternative to traditional formulations.
"Choosing a foundation is a very personal choice, based on your skin type, budget and personal preferences. Our skin is our largest organ and absorbs almost everything that we put onto it, so in my opinion, everyone should be opting for clean beauty products where possible.
"As mineral make-up doesn't contain common irritants such as talc and synthetic dyes, it's less likely to cause irritations on the skin, which is specifically good for those who suffer with sensitive skin, or acne.
"There have been huge advances in technology in recent years and now mineral formulas don't have to make compromises on performance."
