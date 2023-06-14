The Canberra Times
ACT Brumbies hopeful of Allan Alaalatoa return for Super Rugby semi-final against Chiefs

Caden Helmers
Caden Helmers
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa is desperate to come back from injury in a semi-final against the Chiefs. Picture by Karleen Minney
Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa is desperate to come back from injury in a semi-final against the Chiefs. Picture by Karleen Minney

Allan Alaalatoa is hopeful of making a shock return for a Super Rugby semi-final across the Tasman but the fate of the ACT Brumbies captain could rest in the hands of Rugby Australia.

